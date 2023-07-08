'Dream' move for ex-Luton star Foley as he joins the Hatters' coaching team

Ex-Hatter Kevin Foley admitted it was a ‘dream' move to return to Kenilworth Road once more after being named as the club’s new transitional coach this afternoon.

The 38-year-old joined his hometown club at the age of nine, progressing through the youth ranks to win the Young Player of the Season in three successive years.

He broke into the first-team squad during the 2002-03 campaign, and helped Town win promotion to the Championship in 2005, spending two more years in Bedfordshire, racking up 166 appearances, with five goals, before a big money move to Wolves.

Kevin Foley during his time with Luton Town - pic: Phil Cole/Getty Images

From there, he had spells with Blackpool, Copenhagen, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Billericay Town before hanging up his boots in 2018 and moving into coaching.

Foley spent time with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies and Forest Green Rovers, where he worked with Luton chief Rob Edwards, before part of the set-up with National League North side Brackley last term.

He has now returned to where it all started though, as speaking to the club’s official website, Foley said: “I’m delighted to be back.

"I was team-mates with Rob many years ago at Wolves, then had the pleasure of working with him briefly at Forest Green the season before last for a few months.

"It was great to see him at work and amazing to see what he’s done since then.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him again.