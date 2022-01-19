'Dreamland' is over for Hatters players following Bournemouth triumph as they focus on Royals clash

Town chief Nathan Jones revels in his side's 3-2 victory over Bournemouth

Luton’s players won’t be allowed to continue living in the ‘dreamland’ that surrounded their magnificent 3-2 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday when this evening’s trip to a struggling Reading side comes around, according to first team coach Paul Hart.

The Hatters delivered one of the greatest finales in their recent history at the weekend, with Kal Naismith’s last-gasp strike against the league leaders leading to some quite remarkable scenes of joy at Kenilworth Road.

However, they are back in action tonight when they head to a Royals side having serious problems this term, only three points above the relegation zone, having played a game more than nearest rivals Peterborough.

Veljko Paunović's side are without a win in six, hammered 7-0 by Fulham in their last outing at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, Hart knows that part of his boss Nathan Jones' pre-match talk will focus on getting their minds back on to the job in hand as they look for a first league win in Berkshire since August 1999.

He said; “It’s partly the manager’s job, but we’re a very interactive staff.

“We’ve got to balance all the positives that were there, and the elation, with letting in two goals, for instance. So, it can’t be perfect.

“It balances it, it’s not all a pat on the back. It’s (questioning) ‘do we think we’d be able to do this better?’

“We can’t live in dreamland, we’ve got to be realistic and approach every game with the same, ‘well done’, but there’s certain things we can do better.

"We get on with things but certainly after the result on Saturday, it has given everybody a huge lift."

Although putting Saturday to one side, Hart did agree it was a magnificent spectacle for anyone of a Luton persuasion who were present.to witness Naismith's stoppage time winner.

He continued: “That is one thing about Kenilworth Road, the noise we get from our supporters is fantastic.

"For a spectacle it must have been wonderful to watch.

"I can only say that we played really well in the first half, we came off the boil in the second half for a bit and then finished the game really strong.

"To watch it as a supporter, I thought it was a great game of football.

"They gave as good as they got and I can only say that we were superb.