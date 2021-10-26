Drinks are on Luton defender Lockyer if Town can maintain their impressive clean sheet tally

Tom Lockyer has his say against Hull City at the weekend

Town defender Tom Lockyer has promised to get the drinks in if the Hatters can maintain their impressive clean sheet tally after recording a seventh of the season during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Hull City at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old was part of a home defence who restricted their opponents to just one shot on target, comfortably registering their fourth shut-out in five games, climbing up to fifth in the process.

Unable to contain his joy, the Welsh international even went as far to promise to buy the press a drink at the end of the campaign if Luton remain as hard to breach as they have been, while also finding the net with more regularity too.

He said: “I love it, I love it, absolutely love it.

"A few more goals to add would be nice as well, if we can have that at the end of the season then I’ll buy you all a pint.

“It’s not just the centre halves, everyone chips in for the clean sheet.

"That’s 50 per cent now of clean sheets, and long may that continue as that’s the bread and butter at the back.

"We love them, especially 1-0, it doesn’t get much better and we can have a clean sheet as well.”

The game itself saw Luton take the lead on 17 minutes through Elijah Adebayo's close range header, and with the striker on the pitch they never looked like handing it back.

When he was substituted at the break due to complaining of a tight hamstring, the Hatters did come under some pressure in the second period, although Lockyer and the rest of the back-line coped with whatever came their way.

The defender continued: “It was a hard-fought win.

"No game is going to be easy in this league, we were 4-0 up at half time against Coventry and until we got the fifth, we were backs against the ropes here.

"Hull came and gave it their all, as long as there’s one goal in the game the opposition are going to throw men forward and you’re going to have to defend your box and do it properly.

"Until you get the second, it’s always going to be like that and unfortunately we couldn’t but we did enough to hold on in the end.”

Adebayo had followed the recalled Luke Berry in having to go off as the midfielder injured his knee when making a block tackle during the first period.

Lockyer didn't think the two disruptions were to blame for Town not quite being at their best afterwards, saying: “No I don’t think so, it happens in football, injuries, you just have to deal with it.

"Everyone coming on knows their jobs and responsibilities and what the manager wants from them, so you can’t really blame that.

"When there’s one goal in it, the opposition are always going to throw caution to the wind.