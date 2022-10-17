Dubious Goals Committee credits Luton striker Jerome with QPR goal during 3-1 win

Cameron Jerome celebrates what is now first goal of the season for Luton

Luton striker Cameron Jerome has been awarded his first goal of the season by the Dubious Goals Committee.

The 36-year-old had only been on the pitch for 12 minutes in Saturday’s Championship fixture with QPR at Kenilworth Road, when with Town 1-0 to the good, he took advantage of an under-hit pass from midfielder Tim Iroegbunam to nick the ball past defender Jimmy Dunne.

With keeper Seny Dieng coming off his line to try and avert the danger, the R’s stopper could only fire his clearance into the onrushing duo, with the ball rebounding over the line to double the Hatters’ advantage.

Although Jerome was given the goal by the tannoy announcer, it was reported by most media outlets that the ball had in fact come off Dunne, something that bemused Jerome afterwards, the forward saying: “I don’t understand why they’ve put it as an own goal as it came off my knee after the keeper.

“I’ll have to look at it closely and maybe put in a little text to Sky or whoever’s in charge of the goals, but it definitely came off my knee and that’s why I didn’t bother chasing it.

“I let it go, I didn’t feel the need to chase after the ball, but nevertheless, I’m happy to come on and make an impact.

“It doesn’t matter who got the goals, it’s about picking up the victory and moving on to the next game.

"If it didn’t (come off him), it’s not to be and the three points are the most important thing.”

However, it has now been confirmed that he did get the final touch, with Jerome, who has had stints at Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, Stoke and Crystal Palace in a career spanning almost two decades, up to 160 goals, finding the net for the first time since March 13, when he had scored against Rangers in a 2-1 defeat.