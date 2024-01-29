Duo back for Luton but Town will be without Scottish international for Seagulls clash
Luton can welcome back both Gabe Osho and Jordan Clark to their squad for tomorrow night’s Premier League home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, although they will still be without forward Jacob Brown.
The striker suffered a knee problem earlier this month, causing him to miss the FA Cup third round tie with Bolton Wanderers and top flight trip to Burnley. He returned for the 2-1 replay win over the Trotters, coming off the bench in the second period, but was then absent from Town’s 2-1 fourth round victory over Everton at the weekend after aggravating the injury once more.
It means he, along with defender Mads Andersen, won’t feature against the Seagulls, but Luton have been bolstered by the duo of Osho and Clark being available, as Edwards said: “Mads is still a little bit off, he’s progressing well, but this one is too early for him. Gabe’s back from our game against Everton, so he’ll be involved in the squad which is really good news. Jordan Clark is back from suspension from the cup game, but it’s still a little bit too early for Browny. He’s not far away at all, so we might be hopeful for the weekend, other than that we’re where we were.”
Going into a bit more detail regarding the Scottish international summer signing from Stoke City, Edwards added: “Browny’s just got a bit of bone bruising on his knee. He had it before Bolton and the second game against Bolton, as soon as he came on, he got another whack, and it just flared things up a bit. He had some treatment for the week out in Dubai and he’s progressing well.
“He’ll be all right soon but what we didn’t want to do was make it worse. It’s something that if we rest him and take him out of it for a little period of time, a couple of weeks, it will be done and he can just crack on. He probably could have played through the pain, but then it could have turned into something else, and we didn’t want that at all. I didn’t want to be selfish and get him on because he is really important to us. If I was too selfish I could have risked putting him out of action for longer.”