Duo back for Luton but Town will be without Scottish international for Seagulls clash

Luton can welcome back both Gabe Osho and Jordan Clark to their squad for tomorrow night’s Premier League home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, although they will still be without forward Jacob Brown.

The striker suffered a knee problem earlier this month, causing him to miss the FA Cup third round tie with Bolton Wanderers and top flight trip to Burnley. He returned for the 2-1 replay win over the Trotters, coming off the bench in the second period, but was then absent from Town’s 2-1 fourth round victory over Everton at the weekend after aggravating the injury once more.

It means he, along with defender Mads Andersen, won’t feature against the Seagulls, but Luton have been bolstered by the duo of Osho and Clark being available, as Edwards said: “Mads is still a little bit off, he’s progressing well, but this one is too early for him. Gabe’s back from our game against Everton, so he’ll be involved in the squad which is really good news. Jordan Clark is back from suspension from the cup game, but it’s still a little bit too early for Browny. He’s not far away at all, so we might be hopeful for the weekend, other than that we’re where we were.”

Jacob Brown is out of Luton's home match with Brighton tomorrow - pic: Liam Smith

Going into a bit more detail regarding the Scottish international summer signing from Stoke City, Edwards added: “Browny’s just got a bit of bone bruising on his knee. He had it before Bolton and the second game against Bolton, as soon as he came on, he got another whack, and it just flared things up a bit. He had some treatment for the week out in Dubai and he’s progressing well.