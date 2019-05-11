Duo excited to meet new Luton boss

Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie can’t wait to see just what new manager Graeme Jones has in store for the players at Kenilworth Road.

The squad were given their first chance to meet the boss this week, before heading to Las Vegas, as he began work just days after the Hatters secured the League One title.

Although Jones is something of an unknown quantity to Shinnie and most of Luton’s players, his pedigree at Belgium, Everton and West Bromwich Albion to name three clubs he has been assistant for, has caught the eye.

Ahead oft meeting, Shinnie said: “I don’t know him and I’ve not met him, but he’s got a great CV. He likes to play football the way we like to play and when he comes in, I’m sure the boys will take to him.

“The board are very smart with the way we appoint and they’re pretty sure we’ve got the right guy, so I’m delighted.

“I can’t wait to meet him, we’ll have a great summer, rest up and get ready to go in the Championship next year.”

Team-mate George Moncur added: “I don’t really know anything about him, no disrespect to him, but I know he’s been at big clubs, so he’s going to be great.

"I know that they wanted to bring in a manager who wanted to play a similar way to what we’ve been doing, so I can’t wait to meet him and see what he’s about.”