Duo return as Luton boss finally has some selection headaches for Cardiff clash

Holmes and Doughty available to face the Bluebirds

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards was pleased to finally have some decisions to make regarding his team selection when hosting Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

The Hatters were able to welcome back defensive duo Teden Mengi and Amari’i Bell to the starting line-up ahead of Friday night’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, midfielder Shandon Baptiste fit enough to play the entire second half as well. Duo Tom Holmes and Alfie Doughty had missed out with one game suspensions picked up in the 3-2 loss against Coventry City, but now those are over, they can also be considered to face the Bluebirds, leaving just Reece Burke, Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters as Town’s trio of absentees, with Burke closing in on his comeback too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will be even more important considering Luton then head to Middlesbrough for a 12.30am kick-off on Saturday afternoon, as Edwards said: “The three lads have got through all fine which is good and then we’ve got the two back from suspension. Holmesy had a bit of a tight calf after the game, he played pretty much the full game didn’t he against Cov, so we've been managing that a little bit but he's okay. We’ve got some decisions to make which is good. Of course it helps, especially going into a period where we’re going to have a couple of games in quick succession, so it's important.”

Town wingback Alfie Doughty will be available for Luton's home match against Cardiff tomorrow - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked if there was a need try and manage both Mengi and Bell, who played around 100 minutes each on their eagerly awaited returns from calf and hamstring problems against the Baggies, Edwards continued: “There is, but we’ve still got a couple out, Mads, Burkey, so there’s still people out in that area of the pitch. They’re going to be back soon which is great, but we’re still going to have to ask quite a bit of a few of them in this next week. So we’ll see how they are and try to make the right decision, but of course now they’re back, we want them to stay back.”

Although Holmes is nursing a slight calf problem as Edwards declared, on whether his efforts in the games against Watford and Sunderland have pushed him up the pecking order now Town are getting closer to a full complement of defenders to choose from, Edwards said: “He’s performed well. I think the home games really suited him, Coventry then exposed some areas for us, not him, but some areas of spaces and put us on the back foot.

"We’ve got players back fit now, Burkey’s not too far away now either, but Amari’i, Teden, Burkey, that really gives you an option to be very aggressive and cover space in behind as well. That really helps us, so that’s great. We’ve got loads of competition, Holmesy showed lots of confidence and bravery, being really aggressive in his defending and then on the ball I thought showed some good confidence as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a good 45 minutes against Watford and a good performance here against Sunderland, so it’s great to know now that he can handle the level and the intensity and how we play as well. Of course that helps us. He’s felt his calf last week, but he trained today so he’s obviously in the mix as well.”

With Doughty also available, then it’s expected the wingback will revert to taking the majority, if not all of Luton’s set-pieces once more. Victor Moses had stepped up against Albion in the first half on Friday, with Baptiste then impressing when he assumed responsibilities in the second period, one headed against the post by Daiki Hashioka.

On the former Cardiff City loanee’s return, and Town’s other possible corner and free-kick takers, Edwards added: “I think they give us some options, between Shandon, Walshy (Liam Walsh), Clicker (Jordan Clark) can do it as well. He took some for us last year, so there’s a right foot option there, but there’s not loads broke with our set-pieces either, so there’s not loads we need to do.

“There’s always constant tweaks for every opposition, people won’t pick up on because there’s subtle differences and changes, depending on how the opposition defend. But Alfie’s got such consistency. I think he’s created the most chances in the league this season. A big part of that will be his set-pieces. We don’t need to change loads, but we’ve got some good options there as well now, we know Shandon’s got that quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got some threats there, some big lads, who are pretty aggressive when we get the delivery right. We know from set-pieces we’ve got a big weapon and a number of people that can provide the all important touch. It's not just his (Doughty) set-pieces that are important too, but he’s been a real consistent performer for us for so long now. He gives us real good quality, he gives a threat down the left hand side or the right if we play him there. He understands how we play as there can’t be many since we’ve been here who have played more than Alfie.”