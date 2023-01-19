News you can trust since 1891
Duo return to Luton after loan spells with Welling and Cray come to an end

Defender and striker are back at Kenilworth Road

By Mike Simmonds
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Town defender Avan Jones
Defender Avan Jones has returned to Kenilworth Road after his one month loan spell at National League South side Welling United finished

The 21-year-old full back joined the Wings in December, going on to make three appearances for Warren Feeney, including back-to-back wins over local rivals Tonbridge Angels during the Christmas period.

Jones leaves with Welling sitting 14th place in the table, and having gained more senior experience following a 20-game spell in the same division with St Albans City last season.

A statement on the club’s Twitter page said: “Avan Jones has returned to @LutonTown following the expiration of his loan with the Wings.

“Thank you for your time spent with us Avan and best of luck for the future!”

Meanwhile, Development squad striker Josh Allen has also returned from his loan at Cray Wanderers.

The 19-year-old made three appearances for the Isthmian Premier team, scoring on his debut in the Boxing Day win over Margate.

