Early relegation talk is 'fuel to the fire' for Andersen as he aims to keep Luton in the Premier League

Hatters defender Mads Andersen insists he and his new Town team-mates will use any talk of relegation from those outside Kenilworth Road as 'fuel to the fire’ in their efforts to stay up this season.

The 25-year-old became manager Rob Edwards’ second addition of the summer on Monday when arriving from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, joining Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene in further bolstering a squad preparing for a first crack at the top flight in over 30 years.

Although most pundits and supporters of other sides have written off Luton's chances of successfully making it to a second campaign before a ball has even been kicked, that is something Andersen declared he and his fellow Hatters will turn to their advantage, saying: “We're going to use that as fuel.

"They can tell us whatever they want but we're going to use it as fuel, that's what we have to do and I’m confident.

"To prove to yourself that you can play here, that's going to be a strength of ours.

"Everyone will probably say that we will go down, but that's just fuel to the fire so it's good.”

One thing that will be on Luton's side, as many have already mentioned, is the noise and atmosphere created by the home supporters in the tight confines of Kenilworth Road, a setting that few top flight players will have previously come across.

New Luton defender Mads Andersen in action for Barnsley - pic: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Andersen has though, turning out for his former side on three separate occasions, so he knows just what to expect, continuing: “I played them a few times, some tough matches, it’s a difficult place to come Kenilworth Road.

"I know the fans are brilliant as well, so I’m excited to go there.

"It’s noisy and I’m just looking forward to playing there myself and be on that side.

"I’m excited, hopefully I can score some goals and celebrate with them.”

To be able to realise his ambition of playing in the top flight with Luton, Andersen must first break into a back three that was exceptional at times last term, keeping 21 clean sheets in the Championship.

With Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell the preferred trio in the latter stages of the campaign, while Reece Burke has agreed a new deal, with Dan Potts also onboard, a fierce battle to play is to be expected.

Andersen doesn’t want it any other way either, adding: “It should be.

"This is the Premier League, it's going to be competitive and I'm happy with that.