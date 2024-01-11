Edwards accepts Luton midfielder has to fight for his place at a big club like Charlton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes that midfielder Louie Watson’s battle to get into the Charlton Athletic side on a regular basis this term can be a good thing for the youngster’s development.

The 22-year-old moved to the Valley on a season-long loan deal back in September, but despite making 22 appearances in all competitions, hadn’t started a League One game since the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth on November 11, with manager Michael Appleton labelling his efforts when getting the nod in the Addicks' cup games recently as ‘poor'. However, Watson was then named in the team that drew 3-3 at Port Vale in their third tier clash on Saturday, playing 90 minutes and having a role in the visitors’ first goal, flicking a header on for Corey Blackett-Taylor to open the scoring.

With a number of loan players returning to Kenilworth Road during the transfer window, including Fred Onyedinma and Elliot Thorpe, Edwards will closely monitor the situation regarding Watson, who has had nine outings for the Hatters since joining Luton from Derby County in July 2022. However, he sees nothing wrong with the former Ireland U21 international being challenged to earn his spot in the side, as he said: “It’s a big football club that he’s gone to so it was always going to be competitive and no-one’s got a god given right to start the games.

Luton midfielder Louie Watson in action for the Hatters during pre-season - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images