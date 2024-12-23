Edwards accepts Town will be at risk of conceding while being forced to play players out of position

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town breached far too easily by Derby County during Friday night victory

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted that the cheap nature of the goal conceded by his side against Derby County on Friday night will always be a risk while he is currently being forced to play players out of position.

With the game about to go past the hour mark, Town gave the ball away in midfield through Tom Krauß which saw the Rams quickly able to transfer it out to the right hand flanke. It was taken on by impressive Rams wingback Kane Wilson, who was named the League Two Player of the Year and also selected in the 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two Team of the Season when at a Forest Green Rovers side who were being led to the title by Edwards himself.

He went on to prove exactly what the benefits are of having someone being included in their rightful position, sending over a high and hanging cross to the far post, cutting out all three of the Hatters’ imposing centre halves, leaving Kayden Jackson tussling with Tahith Chong at the far post. With Chong an attacker by nature, and having struggled with his defensive duties recently, most notably at Norwich City, he was easily outmuscled by his opponent, who was able to divert his header beyond Thomas Kaminski and into the far post.

Tahith Chong is challenged during Luton's 2-1 victory over Derby County on Friday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although eventually Luton hit back with two extremely late goals of their own to triumph, discussing the manner in which they were breached, Edwards, who was without regular wingbacks Alfie Doughty, Reuell Walters and Daiki Hashioka, which meant experienced winger Victor Moses was also once more asked to play in the left wingback slot, said: “It’s typical of us isn’t it, the turnover in the middle of the pitch was poor.

"We didn’t stop the cross and then Chongy’s playing out of position really. It’s hard for him at the far post to be able to defend that. He’s there, but it was a disappointing goal to concede. They all are, but that was very symptomatic of what we’ve been like, especially away from home.”

Asked if conceding in such a manner was always a bit of a risk that comes with having to put a forward player in a more defensive area of the pitch, Edwards added: “Yes, it is. It’s kind of needs must at the moment, where we’re at, there’s always a bit of a trade off there. Chongy’s strength is not heading it away at the far post unfortunately, so it wasn’t his fault. The build-up before that, we gave it away cheaply, we didn’t stop the cross, or had we not given the ball away then Chongy wouldn't have been in that position.”