Edwards admits emotions got the better of him when celebrating Canaries victory

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he couldn’t contain his emotions after recording a first win in charge of the Hatters thanks to Cauley Woodrow’s last minute goal which saw Town defeat Norwich City 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on Boxing Day.

The recently appointed manager had tasted a late loss in his opening match at Middlesbrough, before the next contest against Millwall was called off due to a frozen pitch.

However, against the Canaries, Town went ahead on 61 minutes through Allan Campbell’s excellent finish into the bottom corner from distance, before Teemu Pukki levelled shortly afterwards.

Gabe Osho then picked up his second booking with 10 minutes left leaving Town a player light for the closing stages, but the Hatters came on strong, sub Woodrow firing into the roof of the net in the final seconds.

It saw Edwards celebrate animatedly with the home supporters at full time, punching the air with real joy and lapping up the plaudits of what was a brilliant three points.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “When the final whistle went there was a lot of emotion released.

“It’s a big game for us, it’s the first time we’re in front of our home supporters, it’s Norwich City here, it’s Boxing Day, a night game, we lost the first game, it was important as we want to get off to a good start.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards celebrates beating Norwich City 2-1 on Boxing Day

"There was a lot of emotion that came out at the end and I’m just incredibly proud of the players.

"I thought we were really good, I thought we were really good, I know we didn’t get everything right all the time, but we were up against a really good team, and to find a way to win with 10 players was incredibly.

"I’m pleased with Cauley, but delighted for the group as a whole.

“That’s what football can do to us, sport, team sport, we all love our football.

"We’re up against a big team, 1-1, 10 men, late on, and I was even thinking we’ll take the point now, we’ll take the point!

“But credit to the lads, it was them who were more on the front foot, our players.

“We sniffed it, we smelt it and football can do that.

"It just brought out a lot of emotion, but hopefully it builds on a real connection between us and the supporters as I say it again, they're the most important people at the club.

"We want to get up and running with them and hopefully they realise that we’re so proud to be here and we want to do really well for this football club.”

Edwards had received an excellent ovation before the game as he was introduced to the Kenilworth Road crowd for the first time since taking over from Nathan Jones.

His name was chanted for long periods after the break as well, as Town’s new boss hopes a bond is already been created with the supporters, knowing it might have taken time for some due to his previous time in charge of fierce rivals Watford.

He continued: “I hope so, they’re so important to us, home and away, but especially here.

"We want to keep this place being a real difficult place to come so it was really important we got off to a good start and we have.

"A massive thankyou to them tonight, I thought they were brilliant, I really appreciate their backing.

"As I know and I’ll say it again and try to never talk about it again then, I know it could have been a little bit difficult for them with me coming in, with my history.

"But I’m really proud to be here and I want us to do well for this club and hopefully tonight is a nice little start, a good togetherness and a good bond as if we're going to be successful, it’s going to take all of us.”

With Luton having struggled on home soil this term, recording just two wins from 11 matches, letting the lead slip on a number of occasions when being held to seven draws, then recording victory at his first attempt, while beating a side who were in the Premier League last term, was a big achievement for Edwards’ men.

He said: “It is, it really, really is.

"That’s probably why I was so emotional afterwards and it all comes out as you try to stay as calm as possible on the touchline, but then the emotion just came out.

"It meant a lot, meant a lot to me, my family were here watching tonight and really proud that they’re there to see that tonight as well.

"For the boys to perform the way they did, it was a really good night for the club.”

On whether the Hatters can now use this as a catalyst for the second half of the campaign as they hunt a play-off place for the second season running, Edwards added: “I hope so, we haven’t got a crystal ball so we don’t know, but I’d love us to build on this now.

"A lot of nice things came together in our first game at home, but what you have to do is take each game and work just as hard as we have, play with the same quality and we want to try and get better by the way.

"There’s still areas we can improve in, but lots of nice things came together, and we certainly want to build on that now.