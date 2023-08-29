Edwards admits Hatters midfielder Campbell could leave Luton during transfer window

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed that midfielder Allan Campbell could be allowed to leave the club in the transfer window in search of regular first team football.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road from Motherwell in June 2021, quickly becoming a firm favourite with the Town supporters.

He made 48 appearances last season, but didn’t start any of the play-off matches as the Hatters reached the Premier League.

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell could be leaving Luton

Campbell was on the bench for the 4-1 opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, but was left out of the 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Friday and wasn’t in the match-day squad despite Edwards making seven changes for the 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham this evening.

Asked if the Scottish international had missed the game due to injury, the Town chief said: “Al’s alright, it was just a bit of a selection one to be honest, it felt like what we needed on the bench.

“We absolutely love him, he deserves to play football as well, because he’s the best professional.

“It’s probably a little bit difficult for him to get that game time, so it’s something that we’re looking at, at the moment with him.