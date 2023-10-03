Edwards admits he and his Luton players are hurting after Town are stunned by Clarets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted both he and his players were hurting from this evening’s 2-1 defeat against Burnley this evening.

After falling behind in the first half to Lyle Foster’s goal, Town restored parity when Elijah Adebayo netted his first of the season, turning home Reece Burke’s knockdown after Tahith Chong’s cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, within 65 seconds the Clarets had gone in front once more, Jacob Bruun Larsen curling a wonderful strike beyond Thomas Kaminski to stun Kenilworth Road and leave the hosts empty-handed.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu tries to get the ball off Lyle Foster this evening - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Summing up his feelings afterwards, Edwards said: “I’m really disappointed with the result as we would be.

"We’re down in there, pretty flat and hurting because of the manner of it at the time.

"I’m trying to remove my emotion of losing a game and in that way, from it, there was lots there and loads that was good.

"I do think that they shaded the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought it was fairly tight but they shaded it, and probably got through us a couple of times too easily. but they can do that, they’re expansive, they’ve got a good way about them.

"We adjusted one or two things second half, I thought we then pretty much completely dominated the second half.

"We’ve had 15 shots inside the box and then only scored the one, and that’s proving the most difficult thing for us at the moment.

"We’ve pushed, we’ve had set-pieces, we’ve gone forward in numbers, we were brave, we were aggressive.