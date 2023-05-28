Edwards admits he will have to get used to VAR after celebrating Taylor's disallowed goal like an 'idiot'

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he will have to get used to VAR now after celebrating Joe Taylor’s disallowed goal in yesterday’s play-off final victory over Coventry City like an ‘idiot’.

With the young striker on as a half time substitute in extra time, it appeared the January transfer signing from Peterborough United would be the unlikely hero, as with moments left, he robbed Sky Blues’ replacement Jonathan Panzo and went clean through on Ben Wilson.

He kept a cool head to beat the advancing City keeper with a low finish to send the 38,000 Luton fans into raptures behind the goal, and the management team, including Edwards sprinting off down the touch-line.

Joe Taylor wheels away before his goal was disallowed for handball

However, a VAR check swiftly followed, with replays showing the ball had rebounded off Taylor’s hand as he went through, chalked off by referee Michael Oliver to the delight of the massed Coventry ranks.

It didn’t matter in the end, Luton's return to the Premier League merely delayed until penalties, the 20-year-old on target from the spot with Town’s second attempt during the 6-5 shoot-out win.

With VAR used in the top flight, where the Hatters will be plying their trade next term, Edwards said: “VAR, I was off celebrating, what an idiot!

"I thought that was going to come back to haunt me.

"Obviously it hit his arm and it doesn’t get given does it?

"So I’ve got to get used to that now.”

Town had two already seen two more goals disallowed in the fixture, the first early on when Gabe Osho’s strike was ruled out for offside, before Kyle McFadzean's clearance rebounded into the net of Elijah Adebayo’s elbow, also during the first half.

Luton then didn’t get the benefit of the video official during the first period of extra time, Clark going over in the box under a challenge from Wilson, booked by Oliver for diving.

It had looked like the Town midfielder had originally gone to ground too easily, but replays showed there may have been some slight contact.

Asked for his view, Edwards added: “I haven’t seen that back yet, but there was VAR so I take it that no, I take it it was the right decision.

“He was booked for simulation which is unlike Jordan, but I don’t care now as he scored, he scored his penalty and we won.