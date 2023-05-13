Edwards admits Luton could have been better during second half against Black Cats

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admitted his side’s second half performance needed to be better as they lost 2-1 to Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg this evening.

The visitors led early on through Elijah Adebayo’s 10th goal of the season, the forward lashing into the roof of the net from close range, before Amad Diallo curled a wonderful 25-yard curler past Ethan Horvath five minutes before the break.

Sunderland then dominated the second period, grabbing the initiative on 66 minutes, Trai Hume heading Jack Clarke’s cross home, as Luton struggled to get going, ensuring they will head to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night with a one-goal deficit.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

A defiant Edwards said: “It’s half-time, we’re right in the tie.

“It was a really challenging game as we knew it was going to be.

"It was really tight, as we knew it was going to be, fantastic atmosphere, as we knew it was going to be.

"I thought we had the better of the first half and they had the better of the second half, it was a tight game.

“It settled down before the first goal, and I thought we had lots of control in that first half, we had lots of the ball, we tried to take it and we still remained a threat.

“Even when we scored, Eli had a big chance then, we’ve had one or two good moments, so really, really happy at half time.

“Second half I just felt we could have been better with the ball.

"There was too many moments we won the ball back and gave it away cheaply, and when we had a chance to counter attack we just didn't make it happen, made the wrong decision or technically we gave the ball away, so in those moments we've got to do better.

“You expect them to be right at it and we forced them into a lot as well.

"They've got some really good individuals, I thought our pressing and our one v one defending in the main was very, very good.

"The goals that they've scored have come from an amazing free kick and a short corner, so we've got to be better in those moments, but they're not cutting us open.