Edwards admits Luton having been doing their homework on all five potential play-off opponents

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admits his staff are doing their homework on all five of Luton’s potential play-off opponents ahead of their two-legged affair that starts a week on Saturday.

With one game of the Championship season remaining, Town have long since booked their place in the end of season lottery, and having secured third, will be at home for the second leg a week on Tuesday as well.

Who they will come up against remains a mystery though, as they could face anyone from Coventry City in fifth to Blackburn in ninth spot, the other three teams being Millwall, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

The Sky Blues head to fourth-placed Middlesbrough in their last fixture on Monday, while Millwall host Blackburn, as WBA go to Swansea and Sunderland are at Preston.

When asked if it was pointless trying to work out just who they might be taking on, Edwards said: “I don’t think it’s wasted energy!

"I think we are all thinking about who we could have, and obviously it’s one of five teams that we know.

"Logistically it means we don’t know exactly where we are going to be in terms of travel, so we are going to have to be able to react quite quickly on that side of things, but we know what we’ll do in terms of our recovery strategies.

"We know that we are away first and then at home, so at least there are a few things that have become clarified over the last week or so.

"A few of the teams we have played recently, we know them quite well.

"Our guys have been doing their homework on the five teams anyway, and I think we’ll be in a good place whoever it is after whatever time it will be on Monday, when we know.”

Luton have played their last few games knowing they were already assured of a top six berth, the 1-1 draw at Blackburn on Monday having nothing on it all for Town in the end, with Middlesbrough losing to Rotherham beforehand to secure third spot for Edwards’ side.

It means the boss is looking forward to the real stuff starting again soon, as he continued: “I am, they’ll come round fast now and the last couple of weeks have been a little bit different, knowing what is coming, but still trying to deal with other games and they’ve been really important those games, but we’re looking forward to it now.

"It’s something we’ve been preparing for for a long, long time.

"We’ve had a good idea of whereabouts we’re going to be, so if you can’t enjoy these times you're in the wrong sport, or you shouldn’t be in it really.

"We’ve got to try and embrace it and enjoy it and we want the fans to, and everyone connected to the club to as well.

"It should be a really good time for us.”

Town have just one game to go themselves, against Hull City, as Edwards reiterated his desire to go into the contest by extending their unbeaten Championship run to 14, as he added: “It’s one for us to talk about as a staff.

"You know what my thinking has been and our thinking has been over the last couple of weeks to try and keep the run going and try to keep performing well, but at the same time, we want to keep fit and fresh arriving into that game, which we know now will be on the Saturday, the first one.

"I know the lads will back whatever decisions we do make and give us everything whether they do get minutes or they don’t, so we’ll see.