Edwards aware of the financial reward Town would receive by beating Grimsby

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Although Hatters boss Rob Edwards isn’t thinking about the financial importance now attached to tonight’s FA Cup fourth round replay at Grimsby Town, he is well aware of just how beneficial a victory will be to the club.

The Hatters head to Blundell Park this evening to take on a Mariners side they drew with 2-2 at Kenilworth Road just over a week ago.

Victory for Luton would see them pocket £120,00 immediately from the competition’s prize fund, and earn a trip to Premier League side Southampton, managed, for now at least, by former boss Nathan Jones.

It was confirmed last week that game would be shown live on ITV4, with both clubs receiving £125,000 each, meaning tonight’s game is worth just under £250,000 to the victors.

A triumph at the Saints, who have defeated Crystal Palace and Blackpool so far, would see their coffers swelled by a further £225,000, as when asked about the significance of the tie, Edwards said: “We recognise that side of it as well.

"On the football side of it, we don’t necessarily think of it like that but I’m aware of what getting through each round can bring.

"We’ve obviously got to think about focusing on the football and how we go about winning the game, trying to select the right team and squad, and get the right message across to the lads.

"Every round you get through of the FA Cup, there is more and more value to it.

“We realise that there is big money at stake.

"For a club like us as well, the way we run it, because we run it very, very well, but very, very strictly, this is extra money that comes in that you might not budget for and it can definitely help us in the long run.”

With it being Southampton next, who are having a torrid time with Jones in charge, having lost six out of seven league matches, Edwards didn’t know whether any of the players had been discussing going up against their former manager.

He added: “I haven’t heard that, I’m not privy to the talk in the dressing room so I wouldn’t know what they’re talking about.

"We can’t really focus on that side of it yet, we know who we would be playing next if we win but we’ve got to focus on Grimsby.

"They’ve already shown us at our ground how difficult a task that was and we have to pay them the ultimate respect and prepare properly.

