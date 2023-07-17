Edwards backs Adebayo to keep improving as he faces 'more competition' for Luton striking berth in Premier League

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo has been backed to continue his swift rise at Kenilworth Road despite facing ‘more competition' as he prepares for a maiden season in the Premier League.

The forward, who signed a new contract with the Hatters over the weekend, is now entering his seventh season as a professional.

He started out in League Two in January 2018 when on loan at Cheltenham Town from Fulham, playing just seven times, while had a longer stint at the same level the following year, borrowed by both Swindon and Stevenage.

A free transfer move to Walsall followed in June 2019, as he managed eight goals in 37 appearances, before reaching double figures in the fourth tier by January during the 2020-21 campaign, earning his move to Luton in February 2021.

Fast forward two years and after bagging 32 goals in 109 outings, Adebayo is now a top flight player, with boss Rob Edwards telling the club’s official website: “His rise has been really quick.

"He’s got loads of growth in him, and again, he’s another person who is in a really good environment to do that.

"There is going to be more competition this year in that position.

Elijah Adebayo looks to win the ball during Luton's play-off final win over Coventry City - pic: Liam Smith

"We know we’ve gone to a level that’s the hardest in the world, so it’s going to be a big, big ask of him, but we believe in him – and he will keep improving, there is no doubt about that.”

After scoring 17 times in his first full season with the Hatters, Adebayo’s goal return was slightly less last term, managing 10 in all competitions, including one in the play-off semi-final first leg defeat at Sunderland.

However, he did also contribute five assists, setting up Jordan Clark at Wembley, and along with Carlton Morris, ensured Championship defences had two real handfuls to contend with, starting all but four of the league matches Edwards was in charge of since mid-November.

Discussing just how important it is to have Adebayo follow in the footsteps of Morris, Luke Berry, Tom Lockyer, Cauley Woodrow, Reece Burke, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Amari’i Bell in agreeing new terms, the Town chief added: “We are really pleased for Eli to commit.

"It’s a fantastic re-signing. Since we arrived, he played in almost every league game and his work-rate was so consistent.

“We were really pleased to get that period in November where we built up a good relationship with Eli, he gave us that trust, he gave us everything.

“Sheffield United really stands out for me.

"He had a brilliant assist, and people remember that, but his work-rate, he just ran for 94, 95, 96 minutes after we took Carlton off.

“He had a spell where he scored in five or six games in a row at one stage, so it was great that he scored, but he contributed with so many important moments, and obviously the assist in the final.

"He looks really hungry since he returned.

"We love him here and I know the supporters do as well.