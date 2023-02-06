Luton U18s celebrate beating Birmingham in the third round - pic: Birmingham City

Luton boss Rob Edwards expects the U18s to put on another entertaining show when they take on Preston North End in the FA Youth Cup fifth round this evening.

The tie is being held under the Kenilworth Road lights, and follows on from previous stages where the Hatters’ next generation hammered Birmingham City 6-0 on the road and then defeated QPR 3-1 on home soil, both sides who play a level above them in the youth rankings.

Edwards, who was at the last game, now hopes to see a big turnout for the youngsters, who go into the contest on the back of a 7-0 win over Southend United and being crowned EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division champions as well, scoring well 67 goals in just 16 matches.

Ahead of the tie, the Town chief said: “They’ve done great and it was brilliant to see everyone, a big crowd there in the last game and hopefully they get a big one tonight.

“We wish them well, they’ve been absolutely terrific.

"I’ve loved watched them play, it brings a smile to my face every time I watch them play.

“They’re effort and their quality has been really good.