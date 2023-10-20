Edwards backs Premier League standard Osho to handle the top flight following defender's ahead of schedule recovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards has backed fit-again defender Gabe Osho to be able handle the step up to the top flight after declaring he was already delivering Premier League standard performances in the Championship last season.

The 25-year-old turned into one of the stars of the campaign as Town reached the highest level of English football, scoring crucial goals in the victories over Watford and Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a tough spell personally in which Osho was sent off twice and then also gave away two penalties in the space of three games, he produced some terrific displays at centre half to help the Hatters win promotion via the play-offs.

Gabe Osho is in contention to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow - pic: Liam Smith

However, following the penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City at Wembley, Osho suffered an injury during pre-season which has kept him out of action ever since.

Edwards confirmed this afternoon he was available for the trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend, and believes the ex-Reading youngster has what it takes to not only get back into the swing of first team football, but also do it at a level that is alien to him, having never played in highest tier of English football before.

He said: “All the best with that boy, on you go!

"I think if anyone’s capable it’s him.

"He’s a naturally gifted athlete and someone who’s very intelligent as well, switched on, so I back him to step up to any challenge really.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think the level he was performing at last year was like a Premier League footballer anyway, so I expect him to be able to come in and handle it pretty well.”

Although fellow centre half Mads Andersen is now out for a couple of months with a hamstring injury, and Dan Potts is still not available, Edwards won’t be overly pushing the centre half, who has made 62 appearances, scoring three goals, since arriving at Luton in November 2020, too much at this early stage.

He added: “He’s a little bit ahead of schedule as well, that’s full credit to Gabe himself, all of the staff, the medical team, the sports science staff as well.

"They’ve put a lot of effort and work in along with Gabe to get into this position now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s someone that we’re going to have to manage as well, so again, maybe not to expect too much too soon in terms of minutes, but he’s a really important player for us.

“He was massive for us last year in the success we had and I’ll never forget that.