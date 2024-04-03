Edwards believes in-form summer signing is starting to realise his full potential with Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton boss Rob Edwards believes in-form midfielder Tahith Chong is starting to realise his full potential with the Hatters this season, although believes there is still even more to come from the former Manchester United youngster.

​The 24-year-old scored his third goal in five Premier League matches during the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, as he picked out the bottom corner with just three minutes gone, finishing off a fine move involving Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley. Chong, who moved to Kenilworth Road for a fee of around £4m from Birmingham City in the summer, is reaping the benefits from starting Town’s last seven successive top flight matches, moving to joint third in the scoring charts this season, while he has also had a major role to play in recent strikes against Manchester United, Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Feyenoord, Werder Bremen and Club Brugge player couldn't complete the 90 minutes in north London though, forced off with an injury in the second period, as like a number of Town’s squad, he is a doubt for this evening’s trip to title-challengers Arsenal. Speaking about Chong, Edwards said: “I’m really pleased with him, I just hope he’s fit now for the next game. He’s been gaining in confidence, growing in influence. When we signed him we knew of his potential and he’s starting to realise that now.

Tahith Chong fires Luton in front at Spurs on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith