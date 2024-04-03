Edwards believes in-form summer signing is starting to realise his full potential with Luton
Luton boss Rob Edwards believes in-form midfielder Tahith Chong is starting to realise his full potential with the Hatters this season, although believes there is still even more to come from the former Manchester United youngster.
The 24-year-old scored his third goal in five Premier League matches during the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, as he picked out the bottom corner with just three minutes gone, finishing off a fine move involving Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley. Chong, who moved to Kenilworth Road for a fee of around £4m from Birmingham City in the summer, is reaping the benefits from starting Town’s last seven successive top flight matches, moving to joint third in the scoring charts this season, while he has also had a major role to play in recent strikes against Manchester United, Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth as well.
The ex-Feyenoord, Werder Bremen and Club Brugge player couldn't complete the 90 minutes in north London though, forced off with an injury in the second period, as like a number of Town’s squad, he is a doubt for this evening’s trip to title-challengers Arsenal. Speaking about Chong, Edwards said: “I’m really pleased with him, I just hope he’s fit now for the next game. He’s been gaining in confidence, growing in influence. When we signed him we knew of his potential and he’s starting to realise that now.
"Any footballer, any top player, you can’t just play with the ball and I think his out of possession is really improving. He’s beginning to win more duels, because it’s a physical game, especially this league is physical as well. He’s growing in those things, becoming more influential with the ball and coming up with more moments, so we’re really pleased with his development. He’s still got a lot more room to grow and more potential, which I think is exciting for us. Hopefully he can recover and be involved on Wednesday, we’ll have to see where he is at.”