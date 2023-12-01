Edwards believes Liga de Quito are trying to 'drum up' Luton's interest in Ecuador U20 international Zambrano

Town chief not convinced there is as much in it as director is making out

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes that Ecuadorian club Liga de Quito are trying to ‘drum up’ the interest shown by the Hatters in midfielder Oscar Zambrano.

The 19-year-old, who has represented his country at the U20 World Cup, is player that Town have been tracking for a few months now, with head scout Phil Chapple flying out to Argentina to watch the teenager, along with a number of other talented youngsters, in action back in October.

Although no official bid has been made yet, Liga de Quito director Esteban Paz told South American outlet Olé in the week that a number of clubs were interested in Zambrano, name-checking the Hatters as one of them.

Oscar Zambrano on the ball for Ecuador U20s - pic: JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “Luton Town have returned to the table for Oscar Zambrano, but they have not confirmed anything. I don’t want to go into this commentary either because I don’t want to talk more about it."

Although he is a player that Edwards knows about, when asked this afternoon if an offer might be submitted in January, he said: “I think they’re trying to drum up a bit more than there’s actually in it. I don’t think there’s as much in it as that. Look, we’re aware of him, but I think there’s probably not as much as they’re making out.”

Zambrano has made 20 appearances for his side in their Ligapro Serie A Segunda Etapa campaign and Copa Sudamericana matches this season.