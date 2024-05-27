Edwards believes long-serving ex-Hatter Potts has a lot to offer his next club
Town defender Dan Potts has been backed to be a success at whichever club he decides to move to next by Luton manager Rob Edwards.
The 30-year-old is one of five players who are leaving the club this summer, as he brings to an end a lengthy nine year stint in Bedfordshire that has seen him win three promotions, climbing from League Two to the Premier League. After being unable to play this term due to ankle and hamstring injuries, Potts, who came through at West Ham and also had loans at Portsmouth and Colchester earlier in his career, was released by Edwards last week along with Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.
On Potts’s stint at Luton, the defender playing 216 times and scoring 12 goals, also featuring in the play-off final that saw the Hatters beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties to reach the top flight, Edwards said: “Pottsy is an amazing person. Again, he came on in the play-off final and took a crucial penalty, and that’s just what he’s done for us while we’ve been here, never mind what he’s achieved with the club before we arrived.
“He’s suffered with injuries so it’s been difficult for him this season and just could not get his season going. But we’ll support him now and get him fit, if he wants that, and I’m sure he’s got a lot to offer another club going forward. But nine years’ service with one club is amazing, something for him to be really proud of. I just want to say thank you to Pottsy and good luck.”
