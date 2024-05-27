Edwards believes long-serving ex-Hatter Potts has a lot to offer his next club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defender searching for a new club after nine years

Town defender Dan Potts has been backed to be a success at whichever club he decides to move to next by Luton manager Rob Edwards.

The 30-year-old is one of five players who are leaving the club this summer, as he brings to an end a lengthy nine year stint in Bedfordshire that has seen him win three promotions, climbing from League Two to the Premier League. After being unable to play this term due to ankle and hamstring injuries, Potts, who came through at West Ham and also had loans at Portsmouth and Colchester earlier in his career, was released by Edwards last week along with Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Potts’s stint at Luton, the defender playing 216 times and scoring 12 goals, also featuring in the play-off final that saw the Hatters beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties to reach the top flight, Edwards said: “Pottsy is an amazing person. Again, he came on in the play-off final and took a crucial penalty, and that’s just what he’s done for us while we’ve been here, never mind what he’s achieved with the club before we arrived.

Dan Potts celebrates winning the Championship play-off final last season - pic: Liam Smith