Edwards believes Luton are reaping the benefits from the return of a 'focused' Mengi

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes that Town are reaping the benefits of a fully focused Teden Mengi following his return to the side following a calf injury.

The 22-year-old was one of the club’s stars during their Premier League campaign last term, as having signed from Manchester United in August 2023, went on to establish himself as a key member of the first team, winning the Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season award for some sterling displays, particularly on the road, as the Hatters just couldn’t maintain their top flight status.

Back in the Championship this term, there was a fair amount of speculation that Mengi would in fact leave the club over the summer, rumours which continued to rumble on pretty much all the way up to the transfer window closing, as he eventually found himself staying put at Kenilworth Road. Having impressed in the 0-0 draw at Portsmouth, and bagged a terrific winner in the 1-0 success at Millwall, he couldn’t quite replicate the kind of displays that had made him a wanted man, as Town began to leak goals far too regularly.

Despite beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, Luton shipped eight goals in just four games, losing 3-1 to Plymouth Argyle with Mengi having to go off in the first half at Home Park and also beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United. Called up for the England U21s, the centre half then suffered a calf injury while with the Young Lions, missed Town’s next three matches, but was fit enough to return with a battling display in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion recently.

He carried on that level of performance during Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City, the Hatters earning a third clean sheet of the campaign. Starting for the second time with Mark McGuinness and Amari’i Bell as part of the back three, Mengi using his physicality and speed to keep striker Yakou Meite at bay in the second period, with some no-nonsense defending just when Town needed it.

Although he may not start tomorrow at Middlesbrough, due to the congested nature of the fixtures and Edwards keen to avoid re-injuring the centre half in the third game of a three match week, asked how he thought his return to the team had been, Edwards said: “All of those lads (back three) there have done great.

"Someone was asking me after the first game he played back against West Brom, and he’s a real talent when everything’s right, he’s focused, he’s in a good head space. The qualities that he’s got then are brilliant. He’s got so much potential because of his athleticism, the qualities that he has. I’m really pleased with him, he’s done great in the last couple of games, now the big thing is to continue that and keep that going.”