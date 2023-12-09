Edwards believes Luton are starting to feel more at home in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters chief Rob Edwards believes both he and his players are starting to feel more at home in the Premier League now, especially when they take to the field at Kenilworth Road.

Luton gave one of their best performances of the season against title-challengers Arsenal on Tuesday night, cruelly beaten 4-3 by the very last kick, Declan Rice heading Martin Odegaard’s cross past a despairing Thomas Kaminski and into the bottom corner

It ended a run of two games unbeaten at home, with Town taking four points in that time following a 1-1 draw with Liverpool and beating Crystal Palace 2-1 to secure a first top flight maximum in Bedfordshire since the 1991-92 season.

Luton fans were in fine voice against Arsenal on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith

Prior to the Reds game, Luton had lost three of their opening four top flight matches at Kenilworth Road, taking just a point from the 1-1 draw with Wolves, losing to West Ham, Burnley and Spurs, as the intimidating stadium wasn’t quite having the effect on opposition sides that it was expected to.

That started to change when Jurgen Klopp’s side were in town though, and has carried on, the Hatters and their supporters now starting to give a truer reflection of themselves, which with home matches against Manchester City tomorrow and then Newcastle United and Chelsea coming up before the turn of year, could prove crucial in their bid to remain in the top flight

Edwards has picked up on it too, saying: “Every game’s been tight. The West Ham game we were still going through that learning process, we were working things out a little bit earlier in the season. If we played that game again it would be different now, no doubt about it, but we were still working it out, I was still working it out as well.

"I like the way we’re going about it at home, I think we’re all feeling it and sensing it now that we can be ourselves there and feel at home in that environment. I think the fans are sensing it as well, we’ll need them on Sunday, so we'll certainly going to be need them to bring their singing voices.

“I know we’re going to get judged against the best teams and we've lost a number of games this year, but I think we’ve shown that we’re competing well, especially at home. Again, Kenilworth Road has shown it’s a unique place, it's not easy to come to, every game has been really right there.