Edwards believes Luton will always have a 'special bond' with 'amazing' Cherries

Hatters boss Rob Edwards believes that Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth will have a ‘special bond’ going forward after praising the ‘amazing’ manner in which they dealt with defender Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest last weekend.

With around an hour gone at the Vitality Stadium, the Welsh international collapsed to the floor with no-one around him, Cherries midfielder Philip Billing the first to signal to the bench having noticed how serious the situation was. Medical staff from both clubs then raced on to the field to ensure Lockyer received the best treatment as quickly as possible, the centre half taken to hospital for further tests, Town announcing yesterday he had been released and was at home to begin recovering.

Following the match swiftly being abandoned by referee Simon Hooper, both sets of players then did a lap of appreciation to supporters who had behaved impeccably during the stoppage, with the home fans even singing the Town defender’s name.

Luton boss Rob Edwards applauds both sets of fans at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Edwards himself was hugely emotional when making a point of applauding each and every stand, as discussing the incident this afternoon, he said: “I need to say thankyou now to everyone at Bournemouth Football Club, Andoni (Iraloa), his staff, the players themselves, who were there and a special mention to Philip Billing who reacted incredibly quickly.

"David Brooks, who's close with Tom, and Brooksy’ partner, they were there at the hospital and they really comforted them in a really difficult time. It was really special, but them as a football club, the supporters, the respect that they showed, everyone connected. People have reached out from the club, the board, I think we’ll have a special bond with that football club going forward now.

"I was emotional as for the home supporters to be singing Tom’s name as well, that will be something that will last with me for a long time. I was emotional as well as I knew he was responsive then, there was a lot of emotions going on at that point.”

The Premier League has since confirmed the game will be replayed in full sometime next year, as Edwards felt it was vital he made his feelings public about the way in which their south coast opponents had reacted to the situation that was unfolding, adding: “It’s important that I do this and get that message out there as I’m not on any social media. I did reach out to Andoni to say thankyou manager to manager and please pass my thanks on to everyone at your football club, you were amazing.