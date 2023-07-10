Edwards believes Town's 'heartbeat' Mpanzu deserves his Premier League opportunity

Luton boss Rob Edwards firmly believes that midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is fully deserving of his chance to play in the Premier League this season

The 29-year has been part of Town’s squad since they were in the Conference, joining on loan from West Ham United back in December 2013 under then manager John Still, quickly making the move permanent the following month.

A decade later and the club are now preparing for their first campaign in the top flight for just over 30 years, with Mpanzu having been there every step of the way, winning four promotions in that time, the only ever player to do so in English football history, racking up 370 appearances and scoring 23 goals.

He started at Wembley in the play-off victory over Coventry City recently, Town winning 6-5 on penalties, and joins Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell and Luke Berry in all agreeing to extend their time at Kenilworth Road.

Edwards, who has been in charge of the midfielder since November, quickly became aware of just how important Mpanzu was to the very fabric of the club, as he told the Hatters' official website: “Pelly’s story is such a special one, and everyone knows that now.

"Ever since we came in, his consistency has been brilliant.

"He is someone who gives everything, he leaves it all out there.

“He leads by example, he’s brave in taking the ball and what he does with it.

"He’ll assume responsibility for the team.

"On and off the pitch he is just a huge part of what we do, he’s the heartbeat of the dressing room, a brilliant lad who everyone loves.

“So it’s only right that he now gets this opportunity to play in the Premier League, because he’s worked so hard for it, he deserves it.”

With Mpanzu on board, Edwards will be hoping that like the rest of the side, he isn’t just a top flight player for one year only, adding: “I’m sure everyone will agree with me in that his performances last year in our midfield were outstanding and played such a big part in us getting here.

"Now it will be down to him and everyone else, because we’ve got to try and stay here.