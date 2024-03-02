Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has called for Town fans to replicate the kind of togetherness he witnessed first hand at Anfield recently when his injury-hit side go up against Aston Villa this afternoon.

The Hatters boss has made three changes for the contest from Tuesday night’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City, with Thomas Kaminski replacing Tim Krul in goal, while Issa Kabore started for the first time since before the Africa Cup of Nations, with Andros Townsend also included. That saw Chiedozie Ogbene drop to the bench, along with Cauley Woodrow, where they were joined by Japanese international Daiki Hashioka for the first time in a league game, joined by teenagers Zack Nelson and Axel Piesold.

Defender Amari’i Bell was fit enough to start after going off against City, as he takes on a Villa forward-line including the red-hot Ollie Watkins. With Town having nine players out due to injuries, and having experienced a Liverpool crowd who roared their team on to victory in Merseyside recently, Edwards said: “It’s really difficult to get points and win games but we believe going into the game that we can get something from it.

Town boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

"We’re going to need everyone, supporters are going to be right on board and backing us as well, and I think it was good for us seeing Anfield last week, decimated by injuries, but seeing everyone coming together with the difficulties they’ve got, young players coming in. They were 1-0 down against us at half time as well, and seeing what they all created on the pitch and off the pitch as well, in the stands, it was really impressive.

“That was a club coming tougher in a difficult moment and it’s similar to us right now, it’s going to be all of us together and we’re looking forward to a really good challenge.”

Discussing the match with the official website, Edwards added: “If ever there was a game to highlight the importance of supporters encouraging their team, that was it. Our fans have shown their passionate and loyal backing of us throughout this season – through good times and bad – so I ask them to keep it up. The players have spoken about how much they feed off the atmosphere and you only have to look at the noise levels generated at Kenilworth Road this season to see why. Our fans have been brilliant and we’re going to need them again on Saturday.”

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: James Shea, Tim Krul, Zack Nelson, Luke Berry, Axel Piesold, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Daiki Hashioka, Chiedozie Ogbene.