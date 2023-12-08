Edwards confident Doughty will cope if switched to the right with Kabore ineligible for City clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton manager Rob Edwards is confident Alfie Doughty will be more than capable of deputising in the right wingback position against Manchester City this weekend if he is switched from his usual position on the left due to Issa Kabore being ruled out of the clash with his parent club.

When the Burkina Faso international was absent from the home fixture with Crystal Palace recently after having to undergo concussion protocols, it saw Doughty move to the opposite flank as the Hatters went on to secure a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although predominantly left footed, Edwards is confident that the former Charlton and Stoke player, who recently passed 50 appearances for the club, will cope on his less favoured flank, as he said: “Issa Kabore is not eligible because it’s his parent club, but he’s (Doughty) really comfortable on that side as well.

Alfie Doughty delivers a cross into the box against Arsenal -- pic: Liam Smith

"Some of his best performances have been on the right, so Alfie gives us a really good option there. Sometimes I think he actually prefers that side, he can go both ways, so it gives us a good option.”

Although Belgian starlet Jeremy Doku is a doubt, the £55m winger limping off against Spurs recently and missing the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Thursday night, if he has recovered in time to turn out for Pep Guardiola’s side, Edwards added: “Whoever plays for us is going to have their work cut out against Doku anyway, so we’ll try and quadruple up against him!”

Since taking over at Kenilworth Road, Doughty has started 34 out of a possible 43 league matches for Edwards, who believes the wingback has become a key player for the Hatters, and has proved he is more than at home in the top flight, picking up two further assists against Arsenal in midweek.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Alfie’s shown his importance, his value to the team for a while now. The whole year we’ve been here, he’s been very, very instrumental for us. The exciting thing again is he’s one of those lads that there’s still more to come from Alfie as well.

"He's been getting better and better throughout the season, growing in confidence and belief, and he’s someone that should be here, should be playing Premier League football. He’s got the athleticism, got the quality, now he’s got the opportunity and he’s taken it.