Hatters chief believes his squad are enjoying the challenges of the top flight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Hatters boss Rob Edwards is confident the belief remains in Town’s squad that they can avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.

Ahead of the international break, Luton had a record of just one win and one draw from their opening eight games to the Premier League campaign, with six defeats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Hatters’ last four losses, including against table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur, have all been by just a single goal, ensuring they sit fourth bottom, outside the drop zone on goal difference.

Luton boss Rob Edwards rallies his troops against Spurs recently - pic: Liam Smith

Asked whether the belief in his squad over their survival chances was waning following the defeat to Ange Postecoglou's team, Edwards said: “No, not at all.

"We’re competing well in every game and performing well.

“We’ve shown a lot of good quality, we’ve created chances, put teams under pressure, but we’ve not got enough points to show for it.

"We do need to learn quickly and make sure our mentality is right in every single moment, but if we weren’t performing well and were getting battered every week, that would be difficult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don’t see that at the moment, I don't think any of you would say you’ve seen that.

"You see a team that’s fighting, see a team that’s committed.

"We’re mainly, we were last year, but especially in this league, we’re going to be an out of possession team that’s got to be organised and try and hurt teams with our strengths when we can.

"I’m seeing good performances, I’m seeing a lot of stuff, it’s just the points are then really what keeps the belief there as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But this is still early enough now to make sure the belief remains.

"We can recover, get some bodies back and we go again.

"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we wanted this.

"We got promoted and we wanted to be here and test ourselves against the big boys, and we’re doing that.

"I’m really enjoying it and the lads are.

"If you ask them they’re loving it, but we don’t like losing, I’ve got to make that clear.

"So let’s keep working hard, keep improving, which we are doing, and we’ll pick up points.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton’s quest to do just that now becomes increasingly difficult as they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday and then go to Aston Villa a week on Sunday.

November brings games against Liverpool and Manchester United, while in December they take on Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United before the turn of the year.

Rather than be apprehensive about the tasks ahead, that just comes with the territory of mixing it with the big boys for Edwards, who added: “Every game is difficult, what’s the point of looking at the schedule, who have we got next? It doesn’t matter.”

"It’s hard, it’s difficult, so I know the next couple of games but then I don't look too far ahead at the moment.

"Every one of them presents a different problem and a challenge, but one that we’re really looking forward to.