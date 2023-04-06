Edwards confident Town won't suffered any Watford comedown during Millwall clash

Luton boss Rob Edwards is confident there won't be any sort of victory hangover for his players from Saturday’s superb 2-0 success over Watford when they head to Millwall tomorrow.

Having beaten their fiercest rivals on home soil with fans present for the first time since August 1993, as expected, there were scenes of real joy both on the pitch, but in particularly in the stands at Kenilworth Road after the final whistle had gone that will live forever in the memory.

Although the parties no doubt carried on long into the night, it wasn’t the case for Edwards and his squad, who were quickly demanding more from themselves during their final seven games of the season, starting at their fellow promotion chasers on Good Friday.

Luton's players rejoice at Allan Campbell making it 2-0 on Saturday

Asked if he thought there would be any kind of comedown at the New Den, Edwards said: “No. To reaffirm that point, immediately after the game when you’d normally expect the dressing room to be full of elation and celebrations, there were one or two people saying, ‘lads, it’s great, but we can be better than that, we can play better.’

“I think that shows the standards that this group has got and the expectations they’ve got of each other as well.

“We don’t want it to be after the Lord Mayor’s show in a big game, get a good performance and a win and then go sloppy.

"It can’t be that because the Championship, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, won’t allow you to drop your levels.”

Under Gary Rowett, Millwall have had a terrific campaign themselves, sitting in fifth place, with firm play-off aspirations themselves.

They had suffered just two defeats in 11 until losing at home to Norwich early last month, while were also beaten in front of their own fans by Huddersfield, with a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Having notched up 10 victories at the New Den, Edwards is well aware they will be a hugely tough opponents to go up against, as he continued: “It’s the next game and they don’t come much more difficult than Millwall away.

"Their home form has been very strong and they’ve been strong all season anyway, home or away.

“They’re a very tough nut to crack.

"They’re very well coached with very good, individual players as well.

"It’s an extremely difficult game, but one we’re looking forward to as well.

“There are similarities (between Luton and Millwall), both teams are very honest and there are talented individuals in both groups.

"You look at goals scored and against and there are similarities there as well.

"They’re a very, very good team and Gary’s done a brilliant job.”

With Luton going up against Millwall and Blackpool over the Easter period, their main rivals for second spot, Sheffield United are home to Wigan Athletic and go to Burnley, with third placed Middlesbrough hosting Burnley and travelling to Bristol City.

It means that by around 8m on Monday the table could have a far clearer reflection of just where Town’s ambitions lie this term, as Edwards added: “There’s points to be played for, so anything can happen, but again we have to take care of our business to have any kind of impact with anything else, and if we don’t, then it doesn’t really matter.