Edwards confirms contract talks are ongoing with members of Luton's squad

Hatters chief Rob Edwards has confirmed there are ongoing discussions with other members of the Luton squad about committing their futures to the club.

Earlier in the week, midfielder Jordan Clark was the first to sign a new contract to stay at Kenilworth Road, and with a number potentially becoming free agents in the summer, Edwards is determined to tie down those he wants before the season is up.

He said: “Yes, there’s some discussions going on.

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark

"I won’t talk about any individuals now, but there are some discussions going on of course.

"It is that stage of the season where we want to be thinking about what’s next and there’s always forward planning going on, so there are some talks that are happening.

"If and when there’s news to talk about any of that stuff, we will of course let you guys know, but at the moment, nothing to report.”

That fact that Luton have got one of their most consistent performers this term and a candidate for player of the season in Clark to agree a new contract is something that can only boost the rest of the squad, as Edwards added: “It shows our intent.

"Clicks has been a really important player for us as I’ve said.