Edwards confirms Hatters midfielder needs to play his football 'somewhere else'

By Mike Simmonds
Published 9th Aug 2024, 06:57 GMT
Ex-Derby County youngster to leave Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards has stated that midfielder Louie Watson needs to play his football ‘somewhere else’ this season.

The 23-year-old signed for the Hatters back in July 2022 under previous boss Nathan Jones, before being given his full Championship debut by Edwards in the 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on January 1, 2023. Watson went on to play nine times in total, but with Town in the Premier League last term, he went on loan to League One side Charlton Athletic last September.

The ex-Derby County youngster and Republic of Ireland youth international featured 27 times in total for the Addicks, scoring once, but didn’t play after February 10, incidentally coming after Jones had taken over from Michael Appleton later that month. He hasn’t been seen in any pre-season matches for Luton so far this term and on why that is, Edwards said: “Louie is someone that is going to need to try and get his football somewhere else this season. We had that conversation from day one in pre-season and that’s that situation.”

