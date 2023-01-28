Edwards confirms interest in Cornick but backs Luton to come out of the transfer window in a 'good position'

Town striker Harry Cornick could leave the club before the transfer window closes

Luton boss Rob Edwards confirmed there has been interest received for striker Harry Cornick ahead of next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, is reportedly on the wish-list of Town’s Championship rivals Bristol City and Swansea City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite that, he kept his place in the starting line-up for this afternoon’s 2-2 FA Cup fourth round draw with Kenilworth Road, although did applaud all sides of the ground when he was substituted in the second half.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “There is interest there, but what I will say on it is Corns is someone I admire, I love working with him.

“He’s a good footballer, we're going to have interest in some of our players.

“What I have to stress now is that I believe we will be in a really good position come the end of this window.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen, but the club’s ambitious, I’m ambitious.

“The big message I need to stress though is what we don’t want is the club to be where they have been in their recent past.

“When I came to this football club I knew we were going to live within some financial constraints because that’s what has got the club the success over the last 12 years.

“Everyone needs to and will understand that as we won’t want those dark days again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But everyone here is ambitious and everyone is very confident that we will be in a good position come the end of the window in a few days time.”

When pushed on whether he thought that would include Cornick remaining in the squad, Edwards continued: “Corns is fully committed, he loves being here, he is an absolute professional and that’s why I played him today because I believed he was in a really good headspace

“I know that we’ll be in a really good position come the end of the window.

"I haven't got a crystal ball so I couldn't say who's going to be here or not, but I know we will be in a good position.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cornick could become the third departure from Kenilworth Road, with James Bree sold to Premier League side Southampton last week, the defender another player whose deal was running out in six months.

Cameron Jerome also moved on too, heading to Bolton Wanderers, and asked whether the contract situation for other members of the squad is an issue in the final days of the window, Edwards added: “Of course that comes into play and there is discussion going on behind the scenes with a number of players as well.