Edwards confirms key Hatters trio are fit for Sunderland second leg decider
Defensive stalwart and leading scorer are both available
Hatters manager Rob Edwards has confirmed three key members of his squad are fit for tomorrow’s Championship play-off second leg decider against Sunderland at Kenilworth Road tomorrow night.
During Saturday's first leg 2-1 defeat, leading scorer Carlton Morris took a heavy whack when breaking into the hosts’ penalty area, but stayed on for the full 90 minutes despite struggling, while Tom Lockyer required treatment for a foot injury, but was also able to complete the game.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wingback Alfie Doughty wasn’t though, replaced by Reece Burke with three minutes to go, however, the trio are in Edwards’ plans for the second leg on Tuesday, as he said: “He’s (Morris) feeling good today.
"It was a dead leg, but he's had an early recovery, he’s already been in the pool this morning and then trained so he's fine.
“He (Doughty) was cramping up, so that is fine as well.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It was his (Lockyer’s) toe. He felt his big toe, but he’s fine”
With the triumvirate all expected to feature then bar Cauley Woodrow, Edwards will be at full strength once more for a contest that Luton have to win if they want to reach Wembley later this month.
The boss added: “The bodies are good.
"Even though we get to play at home second leg, it's a tough programme for us, as we had to travel up to Sunderland, play a really difficult game, and obviously get back.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"There’s a quick turnaround in the Championship games, it’s a bit different in some of the other leagues, so that is a challenge for us.
"But the boys are in good shape, they've done everything we can in terms of recovery, good food, good rest, cryo (cryotherapy) and hydro stuff, and hopefully be raring to go.”