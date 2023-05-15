Edwards confirms key Hatters trio are fit for Sunderland second leg decider

Hatters manager Rob Edwards has confirmed three key members of his squad are fit for tomorrow’s Championship play-off second leg decider against Sunderland at Kenilworth Road tomorrow night.

During Saturday's first leg 2-1 defeat, leading scorer Carlton Morris took a heavy whack when breaking into the hosts’ penalty area, but stayed on for the full 90 minutes despite struggling, while Tom Lockyer required treatment for a foot injury, but was also able to complete the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wingback Alfie Doughty wasn’t though, replaced by Reece Burke with three minutes to go, however, the trio are in Edwards’ plans for the second leg on Tuesday, as he said: “He’s (Morris) feeling good today.

Luton celebrate opening the scoring at Sunderland on Saturday

"It was a dead leg, but he's had an early recovery, he’s already been in the pool this morning and then trained so he's fine.

“He (Doughty) was cramping up, so that is fine as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was his (Lockyer’s) toe. He felt his big toe, but he’s fine”

With the triumvirate all expected to feature then bar Cauley Woodrow, Edwards will be at full strength once more for a contest that Luton have to win if they want to reach Wembley later this month.

The boss added: “The bodies are good.

"Even though we get to play at home second leg, it's a tough programme for us, as we had to travel up to Sunderland, play a really difficult game, and obviously get back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There’s a quick turnaround in the Championship games, it’s a bit different in some of the other leagues, so that is a challenge for us.