Edwards credits Woodrow for kickstarting his reign as Luton boss following Canaries winner

Luton boss Rob Edwards credited striker Cauley Woodrow with getting his reign in charge of the Hatters ‘going' after the forward penned a new contract at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 28-year-old hadn’t featured in the new manager’s first game in charge, a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in December, but was introduced from the bench on Boxing Day in the home fixture against Norwich City with four minutes remaining, the Hatters drawing 1-1 but down to 10 men following Gabe Osho’s red card.

In a flash, the ex-Town youngster had given the hosts a maiden three points of Edwards’ tenure, and a first home win for over two months, taking Jordan Clark’s pass in his stride and cracking a terrific effort into the top corner.

Cauley Woodrow celebrates his winner against Norwich City on Boxing Day

It was the start of a run of three victories in a row for Luton and began a run of consistently impressive form which saw Town eventually reach the Premier League for the first time in their history via the play-offs.

Although his role was limited, starting just three more league games and scoring once more in the Championship, that against Rotherham United, injury forcing him out of the final stages of the campaign, on Woodrow’s impact, Edwards said: “Cauley has had a frustrating time since we came in.

"When we arrived he was just coming back from injury and worked extremely hard to get himself fit.

“He may not have been starting matches, but he was coming on a lot as the first sub to be introduced and was always very important, whether we were winning or losing games.

“Looking back, Cauley arguably scored the most important goal after we came in, which was against Norwich at home on Boxing Day.

"Down to ten men, we went for it and put him on and thankfully he did what we know he can do.

“He scored a brilliant goal and I think that really got the whole thing going for us.

"A home win, the first for a while – it got a lot of belief going and helped create a connection between us and the supporters.

"It really helped us, so Cauley played a huge part in us building momentum.

“He still chipped in with goals, but it was his all-round play, his work-rate, which again we know that we need, that’s what we are about.

“I thought he was excellent when he started against Rotherham and Reading, but unfortunately he hurt himself again, and although he tried really hard to come back for the play-off semi-final, he then broke down again which ruled him out for the final."

Woodrow will now be looking to add to his six top flight outings managed when at Fulham, whom he joined from Luton as a teenager, plus his tally of one Premier League goal, that when scoring against Crystal Palace in May 2014.

Edwards added: “He’s a local lad and he’s had a little bit of Premier League experience in the past with Fulham, so he’ll be desperate to try and get some more.

"He’ll be someone who will be very hungry now to come back, try and impress and show what he’s about.

“He’s a brilliant human being as well.