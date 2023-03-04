Edwards declares he's a 'lover not a fighter' after mass brawl sees Swansea boss Martin sent off

Hatters boss Rob Edwards gives out instructions during the 1-0 win over Swansea

Luton boss Rob Edwards joked that he was a ‘lover not a fighter’ after a mass brawl between both dug-outs during the latter stages of this afternoon’s 1-0 win against Swansea City led to opposite number Russell Martin being sent off.

With time running out and the Hatters’ winning 1-0, an off the ball incident involving Marvelous Nakamba and Liam Walsh saw the two sets of backroom staff and substitutes react to the decision, in what quickly degenerated into a ruckus on the sidelines.

Martin was shown red for his part in the proceedings by referee Dean Whitestone, as was Town assistant Richie Kyle, and giving his view regarding what went on, Edwards said: “I probably started it all off by appealing.

"I felt there was a hand to the face, I’ll have a look back, whatever it was, I appealed.

“It's just emotions running high and two teams desperate to win and fighting - not literally fighting - and desperate to win, and that was all it was.

“So, it’s probably one of those boring ones, but there was a coming together, a bit of handbags, but nothing else.

“I’m a lover not a fighter.

"I appealed and then backed off really and left Richie, my bodyguard, to look after me.

"I don't think anything happened really, it was pretty boring.

"It was a coming together, it was nothing, just a lot of passion and emotion.

"Both teams were pretty desperate to win and that was it.

“Russ is a very athletic man. I wouldn’t want to get in any trouble with him.

"We’ve just had a chat outside and it’s all fine. We’re all good.”

Although not wanting to see the emotions spill over on to the pitch, Edwards felt the incident showed just how much passion there from himself and his coaching staff, as he continued: “It's hard to explain because I know supporters, you’re kind of born into a football club, and especially our passionate fans, and you’re lifelong fans and the club means so much.

“For me anyway, when you work here, and how we've been embraced, I can't explain how much it means and how much it matters to us.

“We’re just desperate to do well and desperate to win, for the supporters, for the lads and obviously for ourselves as well, and that'll go for every manager.

“There is passion at times.

"I've got to look at staying behind the lines, staying in the box and I'll hold hands up on that one, but, yeah, we care.”

Meanwhile, Martin, who played for Norwich City with Edwards during their time at Carrow Road over a decade ago, didn’t think the two red cards brandished were needed, adding: “I’m watching the action at the end, Rob’s jumped on the pitch, I told him to get off the pitch.

"I really like Rob, he’s an ex-teammate of mine, and then Richie got involved, so I sort of nudged him and pushed him away really, to get out of the way and not create that.

"Then it ended up in two red cards which I’m not convinced are necessary really but it was what it is.

“I think Walsh and one of their players were having an off the ball scuffle, I don't know as I was watching the game as it was in the goalmouth at the other end.

“There doesn't need to be two red cards if I’m honest, it happens every week on the touchline.

"It just happened today at Luton where the touchlines are incredibly close to the pitch and incredibly close together.

“It’s played its part, I’ve played my part, Rob has played his part, Richie’s played his part.

"Rob’s not going to get fined and me and Richie are, so Rob’s all right.

“I said to him (Whitestone), you're going to send us both off, we’re going to have to walk across the pitch, it's going to make your life harder for the next four minutes.