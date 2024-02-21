Edwards declares Luton will 'try and win' as they look to end Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has declared the Hatters are going to Liverpool this evening with the clear intentions of trying to become the first visiting team to win at Anfield in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have swept almost all aside so far on home soil this term, with 10 victories from 12 matches, drawing with only Arsenal and Manchester United, as they have scored 33 goals and conceded just 10. The task is a big one for the Hatters, who have never won at one of world footballs most iconic stadiums in their previous 18 league and cup visits, with 10 defeat and eight draws.

Although they drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season, a bullish Edwards didn’t want to settle for the same outcome once more, saying: “We’ll try and Liverpool are going to be doing that, but we’ll try and commit to how we play and give it absolutely our best. Again we’ll go up there to be positive and try to win the game.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

"We’ll take a draw I would have thought, but we’re going there to win, so it’s not about repeating the last one. Clearly we’re going to have to defend very well, we’ll have to manage the ball well in turnovers and transitions, as their counter pressing is so aggressive, but then when we have the opportunities to take the ball we need to be brave and try to play to our strengths as well, take the spaces that they will give away.

"There’s a lot there that we’re going to need to do very, very well. We’re going to need to be ruthless at both ends of the pitch as chances at Anfield will probably be few and far between but that will be similar to most teams that go there. We’re looking forward to the challenge, but we’re not going to go there to sit and wait, we’re going to try and attack the game as we want to try and win.”

Liverpool, like most teams, have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Dominik Szoboszlai all absent tonight, although they did welcome a certain Mohamed Salah against Brentford on Saturday, as the Egyptian international scored his 24th goal for club and country this term during the 4-1 victory.

Edwards, who is also without Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and Tom Lockyer himself, doesn’t think the Reds will have too much difficulty in still being able to to put a top class team on to the pitch, adding: “We’ll expect him (Salah) to play, he’s an incredible player, one of the best in the league, one of the best the league’s ever seen, so it will be a good challenge for us to go up against him if he’s playing.