Edwards declares there is much more to come from his 'demanding' Hatters squad after Watford triumph

​Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed that his squad were demanding even more from themselves following Saturday’s superb 2-0 success over sworn enemies Watford.

The Hatters ran out confident victors at a jubilant Kenilworth Road, beating their opponents in front of fans at home for the first time since August 1993, sparking scenes of real celebration from both players and supporters at the full time whistle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although it will have been the pinnacle of the campaign for many of a Luton persuasion, with Town firmly going for promotion once more, either automatically or via the play-offs, Edwards believes there are a few gears still to reach, as he said: “There’s more to come from them.

Luton celebrate their second goal against Watford on Saturday

"It was really good as one or two lads were demanding more when we came in at the end, which I think tells you something about the group.

"They’re not just all in there celebrating and jumping about now, they’re saying ‘do you know what lads, we’ve got to believe in ourselves more.’ I think that’s great.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having beaten Norwich and Sheffield United since taking over, winning a hugely impressive 11 out of his 18 Championship contests so far, when asked if it was the most complete performance of his reign, Edwards said: “Potentially, Bristol City was the best we’ve performed for a half, we had a great half, but then went a little bit more transitional in the second half.

“Swansea was similar, had a really good first half, even though we lost.

"The Burnley game was excellent, considering the opposition and how they play, we didn’t allow them any control.

"It was a top performance for 90 minutes and then the last 20 minutes with 10 men, we gave them a hell of a game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But that one (Watford) stands out for me as well.

"The occasion, what it meant for everyone and the consistency that we had.”

With the lead given to them at the interval by Gabe Osho’s close range strike, Edwards revealed how they made sure they heeded the lessons from their 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion back in January when approaching the second period.

He continued: “We spoke about that at half time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You think back to our West Brom game where we went two nil up early and then surrendered some territory, you allow good players a bit of time to play and they can pick you off.

"We talked about that, we learnt from that, we had to stay on the front foot, we’ve got to try and stop them getting it to their best players as much as possible and as quickly as we can.

"You can see the running in the end, that last 10 minutes was incredible.

"Allan Campbell going and he goes again, Pelly (Mpanzu) going and he goes again, the strikers both going, pressing again and double pressing, that’s why we won the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town’s tactics worked a treat too, as they ensured the Hornets had just one shot on target the entire game, that a tame long range attempt for Ethan Horvath to deal with.

Having won their last five matches by a 1-0 scoreline, Edwards was then pleased to see Campbell add a second in stoppage time, as on how he felt personally during the latter stages of the contest, the ex-Watford chief added: “I felt all right, I was probably pacing a lot!

"If you looked at me I was probably pacing in that little technical area that we’ve got there, but I’ve done that a lot recently as there’s only been the one goal in it.

"I did feel like we were in control as well, but when they’ve got Joao (Pedro) and Isma (Sarr) and people like that, that can flip a game in a second with some individual quality, you have to be aware and you’ve got to manage those moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As we’re going to lose it, even if we score we’re going to lose the ball, so we had to be ready and we were and to get the second goal from a corner, so everyone can stop talking about that as well, was good.

“I’m still not sure I fully, fully did (relax), I still wanted to make sure I saw it out.