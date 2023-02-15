Edwards demands Town are more 'ruthless' as they miss some glaring chances during Deepdale draw

Preston's Ben Whiteman is sent off against Luton this evening

Luton boss Rob Edwards has demanded his side become more ‘ruthless’ in front of goal after labelling it ‘two points dropped’ in their 1-1 draw with Preston North End this evening.

A first half in which Jordan Clark’s volley was cleared off the line, also saw Elijah Adebayo and Amari’i Bell off target from wonderful opportunities.

After the break the hosts were down to 10 men when Ben Whiteman was sent off, as Adebayo was wayward once more when clean through, before Carlton Morris looked to have sealed the victory with a header on 72 minutes.

However, Preston hit back, Tom Lockyer handling inside the area for a penalty with 10 minutes left, that Troy Parrott thumped home as the hosts almost snatched a victory that would have been incredibly harsh on the visitors.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “I’m really pleased with big, big parts of the performance and we’ve got to look at performances, but ultimately we want results, we want points on the board and I do feel like it was two points dropped tonight.

“I thought we got that goal, they had that man sent off and we were looking completely dominant, as I really felt we were with 11 men as well.

“We’ve got to learn, we’ve been punished now in the last two games away from home with penalties and in similar kinds of fashion.

"So I feel we can maybe get up to the ball quicker and close the spaces a bit quicker, a little bit like we said the other day.

“That’s something we’ve got to learn very, very quickly from but the goal came a bit out of the blue, and it gave them a fresh impetus and something to cling on to.

“Then they really stepped up the game and we still had another couple of really good chances right at the death.

"We kept pushing, we kept trying, but we weren’t able to find that second goal, which I know I’ve said a couple of times lately.

“You can’t do that much more then create the chances we created, and then it’s down to the boys to either hit the target or be ruthless.

"That's something we’re going to try and keep focusing on and keep hitting home, but what I’m really pleased with is the performance and how we did create the chances.

“We knew it was going to be difficult tonight, we know there a little bit nervy and not in the best of moments and I felt that we started the game really well.

"We were on top, a lot of the game seemed to be in their half, and we created two of three brilliant chances in the first half.