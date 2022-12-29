Harry Cornick wins a header during this evening's 3-0 win at QPR - pic: Getty Images

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt the Hatters’ 3-0 victory at QPR this evening was a ‘fantastic’ triumph for his side.

Striker Carlton Morris got the visitors up and running with a terrific finish into the bottom corner on just 10 minutes, before he doubled his tally 80 seconds after the break.

Alfie Doughty put the icing on the cake with a stunning goal in the final 10 minutes, lashing into the corner from the edge of the box, as Town made it two wins from two over the Christmas period.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “It’s a fantastic result for us, a clean sheet, three goals, it doesn’t get much better than that.

“I don’t think the scoreline tells the full story, I’ve got to be honest.

"We’ve got to give QPR credit, they’re a good team.

"Once we got the early goal and went 1-0 up, they showed some really good moments and had some good control, but I thought we were fairly solid in our shape.

"To get the second when we did so early in the second half, really settled us down and then I thought we managed the game really well.

“It (Doughty’s strike) was an amazing goal, set-pieces are always important, so to score a set-piece goal is graat, but the first and third goals I thought were excellent.