Luton boss Rob Edwards was quick to apologise to Town’s travelling supporters after the Hatters were dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town last night.

With 466 fans making the lengthy trip to Blundell Park for the fourth round replay, they could only watch in horror as the Mariners raced into a three-goal lead at the break, taking advantage of some second-rate defending from the visitors.

Although Town improved after the interval, they couldn’t find a way through against their dogged hosts, who sealed a famous win and went through to face Premier League Southampton in round five.

Luton were well beaten at Blundell Park last night

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “It’s a disappointing night and what I've got to say is to the 460-odd fans that travelled tonight, I will apologise to them.

“They’ve been very disappointed, but they were great with us at the end.

“They're great with us because of what the lads have done for them over a long period of time now.

"They know we’ve got an honest group here, no-one makes mistakes on purpose and everyone gives everything, they know that.

"Tonight wasn't our night, so I hope they travel home safely and we owe them a performance on Saturday.”

Following the full time whistle, Edwards took the whole squad over to the away end and stayed there for a good few minutes to applaud those who had made the trek up on a Tuesday night.

Despite the result, they still received a good ovation back, with the majority staying to the final whistle too, as Edwards added: “They know what this group's about and they've given them some fantastic moments over quite a long period of time now.

“We’re coming off the back of three wins in a row in the league and three clean sheets, and there is a feelgood factor around the club, but tonight it wasn’t us in certain moments.