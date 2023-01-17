Luton boss Rob Edwards

Hatters boss Rob Edwards was eager to thank the 191 travelling Luton fans who made the trek to Wigan Athletic for their FA Cup third round replay this evening and cheer their side on to a 2-1 victory.

With snow and freezing conditions greeting the 191 supporters who made the journey north, they were rewarded with witnessing both Town goals at their end, Cauley Woodrow’s strike adjudged to have crossed the line to make it 1-1 and then Elijah Adebayo’s stoppage time winner.

On going through to face Grimsby in the next round, Edwards said: “It’s really good, obviously, really, really good.

“I’ve got to start, I don’t know how many fans made the journey today, but I’ve got to give them a massive, massive shout-out and say thank you, it meant a lot.

“I know it’s not easy travelling a long, long way.

"It's probably the best part of a 400-mile round-trip, through snow and freezing cold for an FA Cup replay, so thank you very, very much first and foremost.

“I’m really pleased, it was a game I thought we had lots of control in, we were expecting that.

"I thought we started really, really well and had one of two big chances, then probably struggled to create too much and started the second half in very strange fashion.

“They scored a great goal, but it was poor from our point of view.