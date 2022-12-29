Edwards eager to work with Woodrow having been a long-time admirer of the ex-Fulham and Barnsley attacker

Luton forward Cauley Woodrow

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has been eager to get the chance to work with striker Cauley Woodrow first hand after revealing he has been a long-term fan of the forward.

Woodrow came through the ranks at Luton before moving to Fulham in 2011, scoring 12 goals in 66 appearances, including one in the Premier League for the Cottagers as well during their top flight stint.

It was when moving on to Barnsley in 2018 that he really made his name though, notching 19 goals as the Tykes won promotion to the Championship and then reaching double figures twice in the second tier with successive tallies of 15.

Returning to Luton in the summer, Woodrow finally got up and running for the Hatters in Boxing Day’s 2-1 win over Norwich City, brilliantly firing into the top corner from 18 yards out, as Edwards said: “It is the quality he’s got.

"I’ve been an admirer of his from afar for a long time.

"I’ve spoken to him a couple of times and he’s going to be a really important player for us.

"That’s why he was brought to this club, we know his quality and he’s shown it there.

"It’s great to have strikers scoring goals, forwards scoring goals and he is someone that can score something from nothing.

“Sometimes you need that. I’d love us to start scoring one or two of the tap-ins, the easier chances we created, but I’ll certainly take that.”

Under previous boss Nathan Jones, Woodrow was used sparingly before suffering a calf injury which kept out him out three months

However, he is now back and fully fit again for Edwards, with the new boss happy the academy graduate got his rewards with the Boxing Day winner.

He added: “He’s worked really hard, he’s a terrific lad and a really, really talented footballer, so I was really pleased for him.

"He’s going to be important for us going forward, I know that’s why he we was brought to the club, but he’s a real talent.

"He’s got a really good attitude to work, like all of our lads, otherwise they wouldn’t be at the club, they work hard and they fight for each other.

