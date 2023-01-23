Edwards elated by Town's away form as Luton make it four wins in a row on the road

Hatters boss Rob Edwards hailed his side’s away form since he took over as they recorded a fourth successive away triumph when beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the weekend.

Goals from Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo saw Luton achieve the feat for the first time since the 2018-19 League One promotion campaign when they defeated Gillingham (3-1), Bury (1-0, FA Cup), Coventry (2-1) and Scunthorpe (2-0) during November and December.

Town’s success on the road, with Edwards now taking nine points from 12 since arriving as manager, plus an FA Cup victory as well, means they are now up to eight victories from 16 fixtures, just one less than they managed in the whole of last term.

It is a different picture at Kenilworth Road, where they have managed just three victories in 13 attempts, with seven draws, as Edwards said: “We want to be as difficult to play against away as we are at home and I think we are.

"It’s great, it’s terrific, it shows that we can come to difficult places and not only compete, but win.

"It’s great for over a thousand travelling fans to see us get the three points so they’ll be going home happy and we’re delighted that they were here supporting us.”

Defender Gabe Osho, who played for an hour of Saturday’s clash, suspended for the wins at QPR and Huddersfield, explained why he felt Luton were so impressive on the road this term, saying: “I think we’re just a resolute group.

“We know how to stick together when it gets tough which normally happens in away games.

"More importantly, teams when we play them away, they tend to come out a little bit more and I think that really benefits our style of play.

"We can counter, we can play a bit longer and I feel like that’s what does it.”

The 2-0 success was the second time in the space of five days that Luton had got the upper hand on their struggling opponents, having triumphed 2-1 in the FA Cup third round replay in midweek.

It was also the third meeting between the two sides in the last fortnight, but Edwards revealed they didn’t alter too much from Tuesday night to make it back-to-back wins in Greater Manchester, adding: “Not so much today, we tried to do a few different things on Tuesday and I thought it gave us some good control.

"Today with the conditions, the pitch was slower than it was on Tuesday, it was a little bit slicker on Tuesday, we could move the ball better and quicker, today was harder because of the way they played.

"We knew they would make changes, we knew their new players would come in and with the physical threat they've got up front, it made the game quite stop-start, a lot of duels, a lot of direct play, a lot of bouncing balls.

"We knew it wasn't ever going to the prettiest game to watch, so we had to compete well, that was what it was.

