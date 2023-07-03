Edwards elated to bring in long-time target from Tykes as Danish centre half signs

Luton boss Rob Edwards was thrilled to be able to sign long-term target Mads Andersen to his Premier League squad for an undisclosed fee from League One side Barnsley.

The 25-year-old centre half had many admirers following his performances for the Tykes last term, as he played 51 games in all competitions, named in EFL League One Team of the Season, while also winning the Tykes’ supporters’ player of the season award as well.

With Town in the market for a defender after releasing club captain Sonny Bradley, the former Danish U19 international was high up on their list of targets, which made his acquisition, announced this morning, even more satisfying or Edwards.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased to get Mads on board.

"He has been on our recruitment team’s list for a long time now.

"We watched a lot of him last season and he’s performed really well and consistently for a prolonged period in English football.

“He's a really good person, when I spoke to him, it was clear that he’s so ambitious to play in the Premier League and very driven and determined to get into his national team, but first and foremost, he’s determined to get into our team, to play and be consistent."

Luton have signed Barnsley defender Mads Andersen - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

On just what Andersen’s attributes are, Edwards added: “He’s someone who can play anywhere across that back three for us.

"He’s a real good defender, someone who loves defending, and we like ours to be able to do that.

"But he can play, and there is room to grow, like with anyone we want to bring in and sign.

“He’s going to bring real good quality and competition into that position.

"With us obviously losing Sonny Bradley this summer, but the position we see Amari’i Bell in now, Mads’ arrival gives us real quality and competition in that area.