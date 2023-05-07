Edwards 'excited' by ex-Hatters taking up academy roles as he wants to give youth a chance at Luton

Luton boss Rob Edwards stated he would love to carry on the tradition of bringing young players through at Kenilworth Road following the appointments of ex-Hatters Paul Benson and Wayne Turner to their new academy roles this week.

Benson, who was part of the Town team that won promotion back to the Football League, is now academy manager, with former midfielder Turner, who helped Luton to the Division Two title in 1982, brought in as head of academy development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards’ background in coaching came with academies himself, U18s coach with Wolves and then head coach of the U23s at Molineux, before working at the age levels within the England set-up as well.

Joe Johnson makes his Luton debut against Middlesbrough

He has already shown his willingness to promote from within, as in the FA Cup fourth round trip to Grimsby, he named Axel Piesold and Joe Johnson on the bench, while Johnson, named the club’s Young Player of the Year on Sunday, was then handed a senior debut in the latter stages of the 2-1 Championship victory over Middlesbrough, despite having never played men’s football before.

Town have always been a club who have been proud of producing their own players, the likes of Curtis Davies, Matthew Taylor and John Hartson to name a few, but not since James Justin, now with Leicester City, has anyone really made a name for themselves in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, that could now change with the U18s doing superbly this term, reaching the FA Youth Cup quarter-final, while alongside Johnson and Piesold, Ben Tompkins, Jayden Luker, Jacob Pinnington and Zack Nelson were all awarded development deals recently.

Edwards knows there could be some exciting times ahead for the talented youngsters, if they continue to apply themselves, saying: “It’s hard for me to comment too much on how it used to be.

"I know really good players have come through around the time that I was still playing, which is a long time ago now.

"We want more of that, don’t we?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think everyone can get behind a player that’s come through the academy, even more so than anyone else.

“Nothing would please me more than to be able to pick one, two, three players consistently in that squad, of lads that have come through this academy.

“It means a lot to them, and it means a lot to us to try and do that, but it’s not as simple as just putting people in.

“They’ve got to deserve it and then work really hard to try and stay there, because it just becomes more and more competitive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“First team football is tough, but ultimately we’ve got to win games.

"We can’t just be handing debuts out left, right and centre.

"So, a lot of hard work is needed over there, which they are doing.

“It’s in a great place, and we’ll help in any way we can to help bring us closer together.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the news that both Benson and Turner had now been appointed, Edwards continued: “I’m really excited.

"They’re very good people and have served the club very well.

"I think it’s good thats clarified and everyone knows they’ll carry on the great work that’s already going on in the academy.

“We’ve had a debut not so long ago and that’s big credit, not only to Joe and his family, but the guys that work here so, so hard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s what they’re doing it for, they’re doing it to try and get individuals through.

"We’ve got a few more that we’re very excited about.

“There’s a lot of good work going on in that building over there and I’m delighted for Wayne and Paul.”

Asked if he had any involvement in the process behind the duo’s roles being confirmed, Edwards added: “It was a team decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was involved in some of that process, which I think is important because I’m going to try and work closely with those people.