Town attacker Cauley Woodrow is available to face Millwall this weekend

Luton chief Rob Edwards is thrilled to be able to welcome back the ‘unique’ Cauley Woodrow to the first team fold ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Millwall.

The 28-year-old had a limited impact at Kenilworth Road under previous manager Nathan Jones after arriving from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in the summer, making just seven league appearances and only two of those coming from the start, failing to find the net as well.

Despite scoring double figures on two occasions in the Championship while at Oakwell, and 19 as the Tykes won promotion to the second tier in 2019, the forward, who came through the ranks with Luton, was used as an attacking midfielder for the majority of those outings.

After starting the 2-0 victory against Blackburn on September 17 in his preferred striking role, a calf injury then sidelined the ex-Fulham attacker, but he is now back in training and ready to feature this Sunday.

On what kind of position he sees him playing, Edwards said: “He’s a really good footballer first and foremost, but I do think he’s a goal threat.

"He’s a fantastic finisher, but he’s really, really talented.

"He can drop into certain spaces and he can create as well as score and be on the end of stuff, so I think he’s going to give us something quite unique.