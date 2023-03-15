Edwards expects ex-Hatter Cornick to get a fine reception on his first return to Luton with Bristol City

Town chief Rob Edwards expects former Hatters attacker Harry Cornick to receive an excellent reception from the home supporters when he makes his first return to Kenilworth Road with Bristol City this evening.

The 27-year-old moved to Ashton Gate on transfer deadline day earlier this year, ending a stay of five-and-a-half years in Bedfordshire, making 235 appearances and scoring 38 goals.

However, with his contract running out in the summer, the offer of a three-and-a-half year deal with the Robins was too good to turn down, as he was sold for an undisclosed fee.

Ex-Luton forward Harry Cornick is due to return to Kenilworth Road this evening

The ex-Bournemouth youngster is yet to really hit the ground running in his new surroundings though, with eight outings, but only one start and is yet to find the net either.

However, Edwards believes he will be well received by the supporters who used to sing his name, particularly at Christmas time, as he said: “We’ll welcome him back.

"He’s been a huge part of this club’s success over a good number of years, from League Two and up to the Championship.

"I know our supporters will recognise people that have worked extremely hard for this football club and done a lot for this football club.

"I know they’ll give him a really good reception.”

Cornick was signed by City boss Nigel Pearson along with Wycombe attacker Anis Mehmeti in a bid to bolster the Robins’ forward line and give them an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

Although the pair haven’t scored yet, the visitors head south in excellent form, with only one defeat in their last 12 outings, but still remain 10 points adrift of the top six.

Edwards continued: “Memehti’s been a really good signing.

"(Alex) Scott, who I think is an outstanding young player, and there are others.

"It doesn’t matter whether they play (Nahki) Wells, who’s more experienced, or young Sam Bell, there’s lots of different players that can play that give them something different.

“We have done our homework as we always do, we’ll prepare in exactly the same way as we do for any other game.

"This is a really challenging game, especially after our last one.

"It’s really important that we back up a really strong performance and do the basics well.”

After last night’s results saw Middlesbrough held at home by Stoke, Luton could cut the gap on Michael Carrick’s side to a single point with victory tonight, while also moving within four of Sheffield United, should the Blades lose at Sunderland this evening.

Edwards knows that is something that will get the home support going, as he added: “I’m sure the fans will be right up for it, but then we’ve got to make sure we’re giving them something shout about, I’m well aware of that.

"We spoke about this when I met a lot of the supporters last week.

"We’re going to need each other over the course of this run-in.

"It’s great that there’s a lot of positivity around at the moment and we’re all together, but there will be times that we’ll need them.

"There might be a lull in a game, we might be behind in a game, whatever it might be, we’re going to need the supporters.

"But I recognise as well that we’ve got to show them some real intent, have a purpose in our play, a speed and aggression in our game that’s going to get them behind our lads as well.

"It’s got to work both ways but it’s great at the moment that we’re all together.